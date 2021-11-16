"Venom - Let There Be Carnage" bereits im Dezember auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Sony veröffentlicht "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" bereits Ende Dezember auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Das zweite Venom-Abenteuer mit Tom Hardy erscheint am 27.12.2021 fürs Heimkino.
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" wird im englischen Originalton auf Ultra HD Blu-ray mit einem Dolby Atmos-Mix sowie auf Blu-ray Disc in DTS HD MA 5.1 präsentiert. Der deutsche Ton wird auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc als DTS HD MA 5.1-Mix zu finden sein.
Neben den Heimkino-Editionen in Standard-Verpackung auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheint auch ein 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook.
Als Bonus-Material sind für "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" auf Blu-ray Disc mehrere Making of-Featurettes sowie Deleted Scenes und Outtakes geplant.
