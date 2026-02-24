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"One Battle After Another" mit Dolby Atmos auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Warner veröffentlicht "One Battle After Another" im Januar auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Action-Komödie von Paul Thomas Anderson mit Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn und Regina Hall erscheint am 22.01.2026 fürs Heimkino. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird auch zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt noch einmal als Steelbook veröffentlicht. Bonus-Material ist nicht geplant.

Update: Die deutsche Dolby Atmos-Tonspur von "One Battle After Another" ist teilweise fehlerhaft und Austausch-Discs befinden sich bereits in Produktion. Diese können mit einer Kopie des Kaufbelegs über die Adresse shop@plaionpictures.com angefordert werden.

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