Die HIGHRESAUDIO Top-Neuheiten der Woche
Im Download-Store von highresaudio.com gibt es diese Woche wieder zahlreiche Neuheiten qualitativ hochwertiger Aufnahmen und Alben. Wir haben uns die Auswahl der als "Listening Tipp", "Editor's Choice", "MQA Studio" und "Nice Price" gekennzeichneten Neuzugänge herausgesucht und in einer Übersicht zusammengestellt. Mit dem Link landet man direkt beim jeweiligen Album im Store von highresaudio.com.
Editor’s Choice
- Late Bloomer - Vimbs Mavimbs
Label: La Reserve Records | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 15,00 €
Listening Tipp - Klassik
- R. Strauss: Intermezzo, Op. 72, TrV 246 - Philipp Jekal, Maria Bengtsson, Thomas Blondelle, Elliott Woodruff, Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin & Sir Donald Runnicles
Label: Naxos | Genre: Classical | Preis: 25,00 €
- The Summer Portraits Live - Ludovico Einaudi
Label: Decca (UMO) (Classics) | Genre: Classical | Preis: 20,00 €
- Bach: The Complete Keyboard Concertos - Mahan Esfahani & Britten Sinfonia
Label: Hyperion | Genre: Classical | Preis: 30,00 €
- La Nobilità di Milano - Bruce Dickey, The Breathtaking Collective & Cappella Mariana
Label: Passacaille | Genre: Classical | Preis: 15,00 €
- Haydn: Late Symphonies, Vol. 5 - Danish Chamber Orchestra & Ádám Fischer
Label: Naxos | Genre: Classical | Preis: 15,00 €
Listening Tipp - Jazz
- TRUMPETS OF MICHEL-ANGE VOL. 2 -Ibrahim Maalouf
Label: Mister Ibé | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 15,00 €
- Live at Smalls - Dwayne Clemons
Label: Cellar Live | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 15,00 €
- Feed the Fire - Hannah Marks
Label: Endectomorph Records | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 15,00 €
- Perfect Traveler - Yosef Gutman
Label: Soul Song Records & Yosef Gutman Levitt | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 15,00 €
Listening Tipp - Country
- 50 Years From Home: A Mother's Prayer - Vince Gill
Label: MCA Nashville | Genre: Country | Preis: 10,00 €
Listening Tipp - Rock
- Looks Can Be Deceiving - Eric Martin Band
Label: Metallic Blue Records | Genre: Rock | Preis: 15,00 €
MQA Studio
- Slo-Mo Neon Luminate Hoverings - Ambrose Akinmusire & Mary Halvorson
Label: Nonesuch | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 16,50 €
- Until The Sun Explodes - Sublime
Label: Atlantic Records | Genre: Rock | Preis: 15,00 €
- Psychedelic Selection - Hawkwind
Label: Cherry Red Records | Genre: Rock | Preis: 16,50 €
- Been There Done That - Redferrin
Label: Round Here Records/Warner Records Nashville | Genre: Country | Preis: 15,00 €
- Héritage: Boulanger, Ravel, Debussy, Kosenko, Brahms, Ponce & Waxman - Mirabelle Kajenjeri & Elias David Moncado
Label: Warner Classics | Genre: Classical | Preis: 16,50 €
Nice Price
- Happy Birthday! - Sportfreunde Stiller
Label: Sportfreunde Stiller Records & Vertigo Berlin | Genre: Pop | Preis: 10,00 €
- Hydrate Those Folds! - Andrew Jim Gannon
Label: Andrew Jim Gannon | Genre: Electronic | Preis: 10,00 €
Darüber hinaus gibt es noch zahlreiche weitere Neuerscheinungen. Alle Neuheiten findet man, inklusive Album-Cover, Label- und Genre-Info, in der Übersicht direkt bei highresaudio.com: