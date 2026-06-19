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Die HIGHRESAUDIO Top-Neuheiten der Woche

19.06.2026 Philipp Kind

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Im Download-Store von highresaudio.com gibt es diese Woche wieder zahlreiche Neuheiten qualitativ hochwertiger Aufnahmen und Alben. Wir haben uns die Auswahl der als "Listening Tipp", "Editor's Choice", "MQA Studio" und "Nice Price" gekennzeichneten Neuzugänge herausgesucht und in einer Übersicht zusammengestellt. Mit dem Link landet man direkt beim jeweiligen Album im Store von highresaudio.com.

Editor’s Choice
Listening Tipp - Klassik
Listening Tipp - Jazz
Listening Tipp - Country
Listening Tipp - Rock
MQA Studio
Nice Price

Darüber hinaus gibt es noch zahlreiche weitere Neuerscheinungen. Alle Neuheiten findet man, inklusive Album-Cover, Label- und Genre-Info, in der Übersicht direkt bei highresaudio.com:


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