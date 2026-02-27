News
"Fallout - Staffel 1 & 2" erscheinen als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc
27.02.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Fallout" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die ersten beiden Staffeln der Amazon Prime-Video-Serie mit Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Ella Purnell und Kyle MacLachlan erscheinen im Mai als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und einfache Blu-ray Disc-Edition. Beide Staffeln werden voraussichtlich mit 5.1-Mehrkanalton und zumindest in Englisch auch Dolby Atmos präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind Featurettes und Kurzfilme sowie bei der ersten Staffel auch ein Audio-Kommentar geplant.
