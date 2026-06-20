News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
20.06.2026 Karsten Serck
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Beast [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beast [Blu-ray]
- Spaceballs - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spaceballs - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Project A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der dunkle Kristall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Reise ins Labyrinth - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der große Irrtum - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der große Irrtum [Blu-ray]
- Air Borne - Flügel aus Stahl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Daddy's Cadillac [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jackie Brown [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cruising - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Contract Killer [Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago [Blu-ray/CD]
- Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago - alternatives Cover [CD]
- Simply Red: Holding Back The Years - Live In Santiago Baby Pink Vinyl [LP]
- Tina Turner: Wildest Dreams 40th Anniversary Edition [Blu-ray/CD]
- Tina Turner: Wildest Dreams 40th Anniversary Edition [CD]
- Tina Turner: Wildest Dreams 40th Anniversary Edition [LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
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- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shelter [Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [Blu-ray]
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- Michael - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg [Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
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