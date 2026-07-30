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"Masters of The Universe" erscheint im Oktober auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Amazon MGM und Plaion Pictures veröffentlichen "Masters of The Universe" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Das "He-Man" Fantasy Action-Abenteuer von Travis Knight (Bumblebee) mit Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto und Idris Elba erscheint im Oktober auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird auch als Steelbook angeboten. "Masters of the Universe" erscheint auch als Collector's Edition in einer "Rigid Slipcase Box" mit Steelbook, Artcards und Poster exklusiv im Plaion Shop.

Das Bonus-Material besteht laut US-Informationen aus dem Special "Masters of Light: Skies of Eternia Drone Spectacle", einer "Behind the Scenes"-Galerie und Trailern.

Update: Die Veröffentlichung von "Masters of The Universe" wurde jetzt offiziell für den 22.10.2026 angekündigt.