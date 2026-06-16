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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

16.06.2026 Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit - Steelbook
  2. Der schwarze Falke - Steelbook
  3. Eyes Wide Shut - Steelbook
  4. Avatar: Fire and Ash
  5. Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook
  6. Scream 7 - Steelbook
  7. The Descent - Steelbook
  8. Angel's Egg - Mediabook
  9. Scream 7
  10. Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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