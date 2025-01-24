News

"Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Parlophone veröffentlicht im März "Tina Turner: Private Dancer" als "40th Anniversary Edition". Das ursprünglich 1984 veröffentlichte Album erscheint als Doppel-CD, zwei LP-Varianten sowie als CD/Blu-ray-Boxset. Das 5CD/Blu-ray-Set enthält neben zahlreichen Extended-Mixen, Demos auch Raritäten wie den bislang unveröffentlichten Song "Hot for You Baby" sowie Live-Aufnahmen und auf Blu-ray Disc mehrere Promo-Videos, die zum Teil vom Original 35 mm-Master neu restauriert wurden.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 21.03.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD 1 – Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)

1. I Might Have Been Queen

2. What’s Love Got To Do With It

3. Show Some Respect

4. I Can’t Stand The Rain

5. Private Dancer

6. Let’s Stay Together

7. Better Be Good To Me

8. Steel Claw

CD 2 – B-Sides, Single Edits & Extended Versions

B-sides:

1. I Wrote A Letter

2. Rock ‘n’ Roll Widow

3. Don’t Rush the Good Things

4. When I Was Young

5. Keep Your Hands Off My Baby

Single Edits:

6. Let’s Stay Together

7. Help

8. Better Be Good To Me

9. Private Dancer

Extended versions:

10. What’s Love Got to Do With It

11. Better Be Good To Me

12. I Can’t Stand the Rain

13. Show Some Respect

CD 3 – Previously Unreleased & Rare Tracks Plus Other Singles

Previously Unreleased & Rare Tracks:

1. Hot For You Baby*

2. Let’s Stay Together (Alternative Radio Mix, 1983)

3. Let’s Stay Together (TV Instrumental)*

4. What’s Love Got to Do With It (Dub Mix)*

5. Private Dancer (Sterling Version)

6. Total Control

Non-Album singles:

7. Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today) (with B.E.F.) - Remix

8. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Single Edit)

9. One of the Living (Single Remix)

10. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Extended Mix)

11. One of the Living (Special Club Mix)

12. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Dub Version)

13. One of the Living (Dub version)

CD 4 – World Tour ‘84 - Live At Park West, Chicago (August 2nd 1984)*

1. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

2. Show Some Respect

3. I Might Have Been Queen

4. River Deep, Mountain High

5. Nutbush City Limits

6. What’s Love Got to Do With It

7. I Can’t Stand the Rain

8. Better Be Good to Me

9. Private Dancer

10. Let’s Stay Together

11. Help

12. Proud Mary

13. Legs

CD 5 – Private Dancer Tour - Live From Nec, Birmingham 1984

1. Show Some Respect

2. I Might Have Been Queen

3. What’s Love Got To Do With It

4. I Can’t Stand The Rain

5. Better Be Good To Me

6. Private Dancer

7. Let’s Stay Together

8. Help

9. It’s Only Love (Feat. Bryan Adams)

10. Tonight (Feat. David Bowie)

11. Let’s Dance (Feat. David Bowie)

Blu-ray – Promo Videos

1. Let’s Stay Together (Restored from original 16mm film)

2. Help

3. What’s Love Got to Do With It (Colour version)

4. What’s Love Got to Do With It (B/W version)

5. Better Be Good to Me

6. Private Dancer (Full-length version) (Restored from original 35mm film)

7. Private Dancer (Restored from original 35mm film)

8. Show Some Respect

*previously unreleased

