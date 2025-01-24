"Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Parlophone veröffentlicht im März "Tina Turner: Private Dancer" als "40th Anniversary Edition". Das ursprünglich 1984 veröffentlichte Album erscheint als Doppel-CD, zwei LP-Varianten sowie als CD/Blu-ray-Boxset. Das 5CD/Blu-ray-Set enthält neben zahlreichen Extended-Mixen, Demos auch Raritäten wie den bislang unveröffentlichten Song "Hot for You Baby" sowie Live-Aufnahmen und auf Blu-ray Disc mehrere Promo-Videos, die zum Teil vom Original 35 mm-Master neu restauriert wurden.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 21.03.2025 geplant.
- Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition Pearl Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition Picture Disc [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition Pearl Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: Private Dancer 40th Anniversary Edition Picture Disc [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
CD 1 – Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)
1. I Might Have Been Queen
2. What’s Love Got To Do With It
3. Show Some Respect
4. I Can’t Stand The Rain
5. Private Dancer
6. Let’s Stay Together
7. Better Be Good To Me
8. Steel Claw
CD 2 – B-Sides, Single Edits & Extended Versions
B-sides:
1. I Wrote A Letter
2. Rock ‘n’ Roll Widow
3. Don’t Rush the Good Things
4. When I Was Young
5. Keep Your Hands Off My Baby
Single Edits:
6. Let’s Stay Together
7. Help
8. Better Be Good To Me
9. Private Dancer
Extended versions:
10. What’s Love Got to Do With It
11. Better Be Good To Me
12. I Can’t Stand the Rain
13. Show Some Respect
CD 3 – Previously Unreleased & Rare Tracks Plus Other Singles
Previously Unreleased & Rare Tracks:
1. Hot For You Baby*
2. Let’s Stay Together (Alternative Radio Mix, 1983)
3. Let’s Stay Together (TV Instrumental)*
4. What’s Love Got to Do With It (Dub Mix)*
5. Private Dancer (Sterling Version)
6. Total Control
Non-Album singles:
7. Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today) (with B.E.F.) - Remix
8. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Single Edit)
9. One of the Living (Single Remix)
10. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Extended Mix)
11. One of the Living (Special Club Mix)
12. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Dub Version)
13. One of the Living (Dub version)
CD 4 – World Tour ‘84 - Live At Park West, Chicago (August 2nd 1984)*
1. Let’s Pretend We’re Married
2. Show Some Respect
3. I Might Have Been Queen
4. River Deep, Mountain High
5. Nutbush City Limits
6. What’s Love Got to Do With It
7. I Can’t Stand the Rain
8. Better Be Good to Me
9. Private Dancer
10. Let’s Stay Together
11. Help
12. Proud Mary
13. Legs
CD 5 – Private Dancer Tour - Live From Nec, Birmingham 1984
1. Show Some Respect
2. I Might Have Been Queen
3. What’s Love Got To Do With It
4. I Can’t Stand The Rain
5. Better Be Good To Me
6. Private Dancer
7. Let’s Stay Together
8. Help
9. It’s Only Love (Feat. Bryan Adams)
10. Tonight (Feat. David Bowie)
11. Let’s Dance (Feat. David Bowie)
Blu-ray – Promo Videos
1. Let’s Stay Together (Restored from original 16mm film)
2. Help
3. What’s Love Got to Do With It (Colour version)
4. What’s Love Got to Do With It (B/W version)
5. Better Be Good to Me
6. Private Dancer (Full-length version) (Restored from original 35mm film)
7. Private Dancer (Restored from original 35mm film)
8. Show Some Respect
*previously unreleased
bereits erhältlich:
- Tina Turner: What's Love Got To Do With It 30th Anniversary Edition [CD/DVD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner: What's Love Got To Do With It 30th Anniversary Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner: What's Love Got To Do With It 30th Anniversary Edition [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner: What's Love Got To Do With It 30th Anniversary Edition [CD/DVD] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: What's Love Got To Do With It 30th Anniversary Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: What's Love Got To Do With It 30th Anniversary Edition [LP] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll [3 CD] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll [5 LP] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll [LP] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll - Clear Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll [3 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll [5 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner - Break Every Rule - Deluxe Edition [CD/DVD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner - Break Every Rule - Remastered [Doppel-CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner - Break Every Rule - Remastered [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner - Foreign Affair - Remastered [CD/DVD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner - Foreign Affair - Remastered [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner - Foreign Affair - Remastered [LP] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.