"Fleetwood Mac: Mirage" erscheint als MFSL SACD & Vinyl LP

Das High End-Label Mobile Fidelity veröffentlicht "Fleetwood Mac: Mirage" als Hybrid-SACD und neue Vinyl-Edition auf zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten mit 45 RPM. Die audiophilen Sondereditionen des Albums aus dem Jahr 1982 basieren auf dem analogen Original Master-Tape (1/2" / 30 IPS) und wurden von MFSL im DSD 256-Format überspielt. Als Veröffentlichungstermin wird derzeit der 28.03.2025 genannt.

Voraussichtlich im Februar erscheint außerdem auch "Tango in the Night" (1987) als SACD und LP-Sonderedition.

Tracklisting

1 Love in Store

2 Can’t Go Back

3 That’s Alright

4 Book of Love

5 Gypsy

6 Only over You

7 Empire State

8 Straight Back

9 Hold Me

10 Oh Diane

11 Eyes of the World

12 Wish You Were Here

Am 28.03.2025 erscheint außerdem von Rhino "Fleetwood Mac 1975 to 1987" als CD und LP-Boxset.

