News

"Fleetwood Mac: Mirage" erscheint als MFSL SACD & Vinyl LP

24.01.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Das High End-Label Mobile Fidelity veröffentlicht "Fleetwood Mac: Mirage" als Hybrid-SACD und neue Vinyl-Edition auf zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten mit 45 RPM. Die audiophilen Sondereditionen des Albums aus dem Jahr 1982 basieren auf dem analogen Original Master-Tape (1/2" / 30 IPS) und wurden von MFSL im DSD 256-Format überspielt. Als Veröffentlichungstermin wird derzeit der 28.03.2025 genannt.

Voraussichtlich im Februar erscheint außerdem auch "Tango in the Night" (1987) als SACD und LP-Sonderedition.

Tracklisting

1 Love in Store
2 Can’t Go Back
3 That’s Alright
4 Book of Love
5 Gypsy
6 Only over You
7 Empire State
8 Straight Back
9 Hold Me
10 Oh Diane
11 Eyes of the World
12 Wish You Were Here

Am 28.03.2025 erscheint außerdem von Rhino "Fleetwood Mac 1975 to 1987" als CD und LP-Boxset.

Anzeige

ebenfalls erhältlich:

 

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager
  ZURÜCK