News

"The Song of Solomon" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook

Mediacs veröffentlicht "The Song of Solomon" (American Guinea Pig: The Song of Solomon) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der bislang nur bei "Müller" erhältliche Horror-Thriller aus dem Jahr 2017 soll ab dem 17.04.2023 auch im restlichen Handel erhältlich sein und erscheint als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook mit zwei verschiedenen Cover-Varianten.

Das 5 Disc-Set enthält neben der Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc noch eine DVD sowie eine Bonus-Disc und Soundtrack-CD.

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.