"Supertramp: Live In Paris '79" erscheint als neue CD & Vinyl LP-Edition (Update)
Mercury veröffentlicht "Supertramp: Live In Paris '79" als Neuauflage auf CD & LP. Die Konzert-Aufnahme mit vielen Hits der Band um Roger Hodgson erscheint am 28.02.2025 als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set. "Supertramp: Live In Paris '79" ist auch bereits mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc erhältlich.
Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich:
Tracklist CD
Disc 1
1. School
2. Ain't Nobody But Me
3. The Logical Song
4. Goodbye Stranger
5. Breakfast In America
6. Bloody Well Right
7. Hide In Your Shell
8. From Now On
9. Child Of Vision
10. Even In The Quietest Moments
11. You Started Laughing (When I Held You In My Arms)
Disc 2
1. A Soapbox Opera
2. Asylum
3. Downstream
4. Give A Little Bit
5. Dreamer
6. Rudy
7. Take The Long Way Home
8. Another Man's Woman
9. Fool's Overture
10. Two Of Us
11. Crime of the Century
Tracklist LP
SIDE A
1. School
2. Ain't Nobody But Me
3. The Logical Song
4. Goodbye Stranger
SIDE B
1. Breakfast In America
2. Bloody Well Right
3. Hide In Your Shell
4. From Now On
SIDE C
1. Child Of Vision
2. Even In The Quietest Moments
3. You Started Laughing (When I Held You In My Arms)
4. A Soapbox Opera
SIDE D
1. Asylum
2. Downstream
3. Give A Little Bit
4. Dreamer
SIDE E
1. Rudy
2. Take The Long Way Home
3. Another Man's Woman
SIDE F
1. Fool's Overture
2. Two Of Us
3. Crime of the Century
