News

"Supertramp: Live In Paris '79" erscheint als neue CD & Vinyl LP-Edition (Update)

Mercury veröffentlicht "Supertramp: Live In Paris '79" als Neuauflage auf CD & LP. Die Konzert-Aufnahme mit vielen Hits der Band um Roger Hodgson erscheint am 28.02.2025 als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set. "Supertramp: Live In Paris '79" ist auch bereits mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc erhältlich.

Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich:

Tracklist CD

Disc 1

1. School

2. Ain't Nobody But Me

3. The Logical Song

4. Goodbye Stranger

5. Breakfast In America

6. Bloody Well Right

7. Hide In Your Shell

8. From Now On

9. Child Of Vision

10. Even In The Quietest Moments

11. You Started Laughing (When I Held You In My Arms)



Disc 2

Anzeige

1. A Soapbox Opera

2. Asylum

3. Downstream

4. Give A Little Bit

5. Dreamer

6. Rudy

7. Take The Long Way Home

8. Another Man's Woman

9. Fool's Overture

10. Two Of Us

11. Crime of the Century

Tracklist LP

SIDE A

1. School

2. Ain't Nobody But Me

3. The Logical Song

4. Goodbye Stranger

SIDE B

1. Breakfast In America

2. Bloody Well Right

3. Hide In Your Shell

4. From Now On

SIDE C

1. Child Of Vision

2. Even In The Quietest Moments

3. You Started Laughing (When I Held You In My Arms)

4. A Soapbox Opera

SIDE D

1. Asylum

2. Downstream

3. Give A Little Bit

4. Dreamer

Anzeige



SIDE E

1. Rudy

2. Take The Long Way Home

3. Another Man's Woman

SIDE F

1. Fool's Overture

2. Two Of Us

3. Crime of the Century

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.