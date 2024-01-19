News

"Steve Hackett: The Circus and the Nightwhale" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Steve Hackett veröffentlicht "The Circus and the Nightwhale" am 16.02.2024 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP.

Das neue Album des ehemaligen Genesis-Gitarristen wird auf Blu-ray Disc mit DTS HD 5.1-Ton sowie zusätzlich PCM Stereo mit 24 Bit präsentiert. Die Blu-ray Disc/CD-Edition erscheint im Mediabook mit 32-seitigem Booklet.

Die Schallplatte erscheint als 180 Gramm-LP mit Gatefold-Cover und wird zusätzlich in einer limitierten "Transparent Red Vinyl"-Edition angeboten.

Track Listing

1. People Of The Smoke

2. These Passing Clouds

3. Taking You Down

4. Found And Lost

5. Enter The Ring

6. Get Me Out!

7. Ghost Moon and Living Love

8. Circo Inferno

9. Breakout

10. All At Sea

11. Into The Nightwhale

12. Wherever You Are

13. White Dove

bereits erhältlich:

