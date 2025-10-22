News
Disney: Neuer "Predator: Badlands"-Trailer online
23.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Die 20th Century Studios haben einen neuen Trailer für "Predator: Badlands" veröffentlicht:
Der nächste Kinofilm der Predator-Reihe von "Prey"-Regisseur Dan Trachtenberg läuft ab dem 06.11.2025 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint am 27.02.2026 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
