News

Disney: Neuer "Predator: Badlands"-Trailer online

23.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Die 20th Century Studios haben einen neuen Trailer für "Predator: Badlands" veröffentlicht:

Der nächste Kinofilm der Predator-Reihe von "Prey"-Regisseur Dan Trachtenberg läuft ab dem 06.11.2025 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint am 27.02.2026 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

bereits erhältlich:

www.disneyplus.com

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager
  ZURÜCK