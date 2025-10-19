News
"Predator 5-Movie-Collection" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
20.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Disney veröffentlicht im November die "Predator 5-Movie-Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Das Boxset enthält die Filme "Predator", "Predator 2", "Predators", "Predator - Upgrade" und "Prey" und soll ab dem 28.11.2025 im Handel erhältlich sein.
"Predator: Badlands", der nächste Kinofilm der Predator-Reihe von "Prey"-Regisseur Dan Trachtenberg, soll am 06.11.2025 in den deutschen Kinos starten.
