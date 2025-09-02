News

Sting Dance-Show "Message In A Bottle" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Mercury veröffentlicht "Message In A Bottle" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Tanz-Choreographie von Kate Prince rund um die Musik von Sting erscheint am 10.10.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Set.

Tracklisting:

1 Prologue

2 Desert Rose

3 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

4 Fields Of Gold

5 King Of Pain

6 Fragile

7 Don't Stand So Close To Me

8 Invisible Sun

9 Inshallah

10 A Thousand Years

11 Shadows In The Rain

12 Every Breath You Take

13 Message In A Bottle

14 Spirits In The Material World

15 If You Love Somebody Set Them Free

16 Love Is The Seventh Wave

17 De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

18 Walking On The Moon

19 Be Still My Beating Heart

20 Englishman In New York

21 Shape Of My Heart

22 The Bed's Too Big Without You

23 Roxanne

24 So Lonely

25 Fields Of Gold - Reprise

26 The Empty Chair

27 They Dance Alone

28 Credits

bereits erhältlich:

