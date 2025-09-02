Sting Dance-Show "Message In A Bottle" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Mercury veröffentlicht "Message In A Bottle" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Tanz-Choreographie von Kate Prince rund um die Musik von Sting erscheint am 10.10.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Set.
Tracklisting:
1 Prologue
2 Desert Rose
3 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
4 Fields Of Gold
5 King Of Pain
6 Fragile
7 Don't Stand So Close To Me
8 Invisible Sun
9 Inshallah
10 A Thousand Years
11 Shadows In The Rain
12 Every Breath You Take
13 Message In A Bottle
14 Spirits In The Material World
15 If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
16 Love Is The Seventh Wave
17 De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
18 Walking On The Moon
19 Be Still My Beating Heart
20 Englishman In New York
21 Shape Of My Heart
22 The Bed's Too Big Without You
23 Roxanne
24 So Lonely
25 Fields Of Gold - Reprise
26 The Empty Chair
27 They Dance Alone
28 Credits
