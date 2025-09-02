News

"Peter Gabriel: Taking The Pulse (Live In Verona)" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc

Peter Gabriel veröffentlicht "Taking The Pulse (Live In Verona)" auf Blu-ray Disc. Der Konzertfilm mit Peter Gabriel und 50 Musikern des "The New Blood Orchestra" mit neuen Arrangements von John Metcalfe ohne Gitarren und Drums erscheint am 10.10.2025 mit DTS HD MA-Mehrkanalton und in Stereo auf Blu-ray Disc.

Tracklisting

Rhythm of the Heat

San Jacinto

Digging in the Dirt

The Drop

Signal to Noise

Downside Up

Darkness

Mercy Street

Blood of Eden

Washing of the Water

Intruder

Red Rain

Solsbury Hill

In Your Eyes

Don't Give Up

The Nest that Sailed the Sky

bereits erhältlich:

