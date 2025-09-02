News
"Peter Gabriel: Taking The Pulse (Live In Verona)" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc
02.09.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Peter Gabriel veröffentlicht "Taking The Pulse (Live In Verona)" auf Blu-ray Disc. Der Konzertfilm mit Peter Gabriel und 50 Musikern des "The New Blood Orchestra" mit neuen Arrangements von John Metcalfe ohne Gitarren und Drums erscheint am 10.10.2025 mit DTS HD MA-Mehrkanalton und in Stereo auf Blu-ray Disc.
- Peter Gabriel: Taking The Pulse (Live In Verona) [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Peter Gabriel: Taking The Pulse (Live In Verona) [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
Rhythm of the Heat
San Jacinto
Digging in the Dirt
The Drop
Signal to Noise
Downside Up
Darkness
Mercy Street
Blood of Eden
Washing of the Water
Intruder
Red Rain
Solsbury Hill
In Your Eyes
Don't Give Up
The Nest that Sailed the Sky
bereits erhältlich:
- Peter Gabriel: Back To Front - Live In London [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Peter Gabriel: Back To Front - Live In London [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Peter Gabriel: I/O [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Peter Gabriel: I/O [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Peter Gabriel: I/O - Bright Side Mix [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Peter Gabriel: I/O - Dark Side Mix [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Peter Gabriel: I/O [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Peter Gabriel: I/O [CD] bei jpc.de
- Peter Gabriel: I/O - Bright Side Mix [LP] bei jpc.de
- Peter Gabriel: I/O - Dark Side Mix [LP] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.