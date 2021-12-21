News
"Matrix Resurrections" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc bei Amazon vorbestellbar - mindestens drei Steelbooks geplant
21.12.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de ist jetzt "Matrix Resurrections" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar. Neben der Standard-Edition erscheinen auch mehrere "Matrix Resurrections" Steelboks auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc, die zumindest bereits gelistet werden:
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [Blu-ray] 21,99 EUR
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
Lana Wachowskis Fortsetzung der Matrix-Trilogie mit Keanu Reeves und Carrie-Anne Moss soll am 23.12.2021 in den deutschen Kinos starten und erscheint voraussichtlich im Frühjahr fürs Heimkino. Der genaue VÖ-Termin ist noch nicht bekannt.
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Resurrections [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
alternativ:
bereits erhältlich:
- Matrix [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Reloaded [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Revolutions [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
