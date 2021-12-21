News

"Matrix Resurrections" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc bei Amazon vorbestellbar - mindestens drei Steelbooks geplant

21.12.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Bei Amazon.de ist jetzt "Matrix Resurrections" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar. Neben der Standard-Edition erscheinen auch mehrere "Matrix Resurrections" Steelboks auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc, die zumindest bereits gelistet werden:

Lana Wachowskis Fortsetzung der Matrix-Trilogie mit Keanu Reeves und Carrie-Anne Moss soll am 23.12.2021 in den deutschen Kinos starten und erscheint voraussichtlich im Frühjahr fürs Heimkino. Der genaue VÖ-Termin ist noch nicht bekannt.

