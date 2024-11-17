News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
17.11.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Love Lies Bleeding - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Love Lies Bleeding [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Prodigy - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray
- Oppenheimer Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Terminator - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lost Highway - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- All You Need Is Blood - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Something in the Water [Blu-ray]
- A Chinese Ghost Story 3 [Blu-ray]
- The Convert [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Convert [Blu-ray]
Musik
- New Order: Brotherhood [CD/DVD/LP]
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain [CD]
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain - Blue Vinyl [LP]
- The Beatles: 1964 US Albums in Mono - Boxset [LP]
- U2: How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) [CD]
- U2: How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (20th Anniversary Edition) [CD]
- U2: How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) [LP]
- U2: How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (20th Anniversary Edition) [LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Alien: Romulus - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alien: Romulus [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alien: Romulus [Blu-ray]
- Robocop - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Joker: Folie à Deux [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux [Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice 2 Movie Collection - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Deluxe Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Limited Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Anzeige
