News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
08.02.2026 Karsten Serck
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Wicked: Teil 2 - Steelbook A [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 - Steelbook B [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 [Blu-ray]
- Dracula - Die Auferstehung [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dracula - Die Auferstehung [Blu-ray]
- Amrum [Blu-ray]
- Coyotes [Blu-ray]
- Scream - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Mann ohne Gedächtnis [Blu-ray]
- Shine - Der Weg ins Licht - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Didi - Der Doppelgänger - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Didi auf vollen Touren - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Didi und die Rache der Enterbten - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Mercy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mercy [Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen [Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.