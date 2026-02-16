News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

16.02.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Predator: Badlands - Steelbook
  2. The Housemaid - Steelbook
  3. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 3 - Steelbook
  4. Dune: Part Two
  5. Lawrence von Arabien
  6. Greenland 2 - Steelbook
  7. Deep Star Six - Mediabook
  8. Der Herr der Ringe - Trilogie
  9. Dune (2021)

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

