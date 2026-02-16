News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
16.02.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook
- The Housemaid - Steelbook
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 3 - Steelbook
- Dune: Part Two
- Lawrence von Arabien
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook
- Deep Star Six - Mediabook
- Der Herr der Ringe - Trilogie
- Dune (2021)
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Mercy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mercy [Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- Wuthering Heights - Sturmhöhe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wuthering Heights - Sturmhöhe [Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen [Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
