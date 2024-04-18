News

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" im Juli auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der Horror-Thriller erscheint am 25.07.2024 als Steelbook mit Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc sowie als einfache Blu-ray Disc.

Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden voraussichtlich mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray dürfte wie bereits der erste Teil neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision unterstützen.

Im Kino wird "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" ab dem 25.04.2024 zu sehen sein.

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.