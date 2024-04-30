"Star Wars: Episode I - Die dunkle Bedrohung" kommt noch einmal ins Kino
Disney bringt "Star Wars: Episode I - Die dunkle Bedrohung" noch einmal ins Kino. Ab dem 01.05.2024 wird der erste Teil der Prequel-Reihe von George Lucas als "25th Anniversary -Special Event" in ausgewählten Kinos präsentiert. Die Sondervorführungen sind bis zum kommenden Sonntag geplant. Neben dem Film soll bei dem Event auch ein Preview für die neue Star Wars-Serie "The Acolyte" gezeigt werden, die ab dem 5. Juni bei Disney+ zu sehen sein wird. Am 4. Mai startet außerdem die neue animierte Serie "Star Wars: Geschichten des Imperiums" bei Disney+.
"Star Wars - Episode I" und die weiteren Star Wars-Kinofilme sind derzeit auch bei Amazon auf Ultra HD Blu-ray im Angebot:
- Star Wars - Episode I: Die dunkle Bedrohung [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,47 EUR
- Star Wars - Episode II: Angriff der Klonkrieger [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,47 EUR
- Star Wars - Episode III: Die Rache der Sith [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,47 EUR
- Star Wars - Episode IV: Eine neue Hoffnung [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,47 EUR
- Star Wars - Episode V: Das Imperium schlägt zurück [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,47 EUR
- Star Wars - Episode VI: Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,47 EUR
- Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 18,97 EUR
- Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,47 EUR
- Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- Solo: A Star Wars Story [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,47 EUR
In den kommenden Monaten erscheinen außerdem gleich mehrere Star Wars-Serien auf Ultra HD Blu-ray:
- Star Wars: Andor - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: Andor - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – Die komplette Serie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – Die komplette Serie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.