"Star Wars: Episode I - Die dunkle Bedrohung" kommt noch einmal ins Kino

Disney bringt "Star Wars: Episode I - Die dunkle Bedrohung" noch einmal ins Kino. Ab dem 01.05.2024 wird der erste Teil der Prequel-Reihe von George Lucas als "25th Anniversary -Special Event" in ausgewählten Kinos präsentiert. Die Sondervorführungen sind bis zum kommenden Sonntag geplant. Neben dem Film soll bei dem Event auch ein Preview für die neue Star Wars-Serie "The Acolyte" gezeigt werden, die ab dem 5. Juni bei Disney+ zu sehen sein wird. Am 4. Mai startet außerdem die neue animierte Serie "Star Wars: Geschichten des Imperiums" bei Disney+.

"Star Wars - Episode I" und die weiteren Star Wars-Kinofilme sind derzeit auch bei Amazon auf Ultra HD Blu-ray im Angebot:

In den kommenden Monaten erscheinen außerdem gleich mehrere Star Wars-Serien auf Ultra HD Blu-ray:

