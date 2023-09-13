News

"Whitesnake - The Purple Album" erscheint als "Special Gold Edition" Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set und Vinyl LP

Whitesnake veröffentlichen ihr "Purple Album" aus dem Jahr 2015 als neue "Special Gold Edition". Neben einfachen CD erscheint auch ein 2 CD-Set mit zusätzlicher Blu-ray Disc sowie eine Doppel-LP-Edition.

Das Blu-ray Disc/CD Set enthält neben einem neuen 2023er Remix noch zusätzliche Live-Aufnahmen, alternative Abmischungen sowie Musik-Videos, Live-Clips und ein Making of.

Der Verkaufsstart der neuen "The Purple Album - Special Gold Editions" ist für den 13.10.2023 geplant.

Whitesnake - The Purple Album "Special Gold Edition" 2 CD + Blu-ray

CD One: 2023 Remix

“Burn”

“Lay Down, Stay Down”

“Love Child”

“Holy Man”

“The Gypsy”

“Lady Double Dealer”

“Might Just Take Your Life”

“Mistreated”

“Stormbringer”

“Sail Away” (Interpolating “Elegy For Jon”)

“You Keep On Moving” – featuring the Hook City Strings

“Lady Luck”

“Coming Home”

“You Fool No One” (Interpolating “Itchy Fingers”) Dedicated in loving memory to Jeff Beck

“Soldier Of Fortune”

CD Two

The Purple Tour Five Live

“Burn”

“The Gypsy”

“Mistreated”

“You Fool No One”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

Alternative Mixes

“Holy Man” (Unzipped) *

“Stormbringer” (Punch In The Nuts Mix) *

“Love Child” (Alternate Mix) *

“Soldier Of Fortune” – featuring Joel Hoekstra & The Hook City Strings *

“Soldier Of Fortune” – featuring The Hook City Strings *

“Soldier Of Fortune” (Instrumental) – featuring The Hook City Strings *

The 1972 DC Purple Audition Tape Featuring The Fabulosa Brothers

“Everybody’s Talkin’” *

“Get Ready” *

“Lonely Town, Lonely Street” *

“Dancing In The Street” *

1974 DC Demo Ideas For The Stormbringer Album *

Blu-ray

Purple Music Videos

“Lady Double Dealer”

“Stormbringer”

“Sail Away”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

“The Gypsy”

“Soldier Of Fortune” – featuring Joel Hoekstra & The Hook City Strings*

“Soldier Of Fortune” – featuring The Hook City Strings*

Purplesnake Videos

“Lay Down, Stay Down”*

“Holy Man”*

“You Keep On Moving”*

“You Fool No One”*

Live Clips

“Burn” – Live “Atlantis” Video

“Burn/Stormbringer” – Live In The Still Of The Night

“Soldier Of Fortune” – Starkers In Tokyo

The Purple Tour Five Live

“Burn”

“The Gypsy”

“Mistreated”

“You Fool No One”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

The Purple Album: Behind The Scenes*

The Purple Album: Song-By-Song*

* Previously Unreleased

Whitesnake - The Purple Album "Special Gold Edition" 2 LP

LP One

Side One

“Burn”

“Lay Down, Stay Down”

“Love Child”

“Holy Man”

Side Two

“The Gypsy”

“Lady Double Dealer”

“Might Just Take Your Life”

“Coming Home”

LP Two

Side One

“Stormbringer”

“Sail Away” (Interpolating “Elegy For Jon”)

“You Keep On Moving”

“Lady Luck”

Side Two

“Mistreated”

“You Fool No One” (Interpolating “Itchy Fingers”) Dedicated in loving memory to Jeff Beck

“Soldier Of Fortune”

