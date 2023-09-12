News

Disney: Neuer "The Marvels" IMAX-Teaser online

Disney hat einen neuen IMAX-Teaser-Spot für "The Marvels" veröffentlicht:

Der Superheldinnen-Film mit Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel und Photon soll am 08.11.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten.

Synopsis:

Carol Danvers alias Captain Marvel hat ihre Identität von der tyrannischen Kree zurückerobert und sich an der Supreme Intelligence gerächt. Aber unbeabsichtigte Konsequenzen lassen Carol die Last eines destabilisierten Universums schultern. Als ihre Pflichten sie zu einem anomalen Wurmloch schicken, das mit einem Kree-Revolutionär in Verbindung steht, verstricken sich ihre Kräfte mit denen ihres Superfans aus Jersey City, Kamala Khan, alias Ms. Marvel, und Carols entfremdeter Nichte, jetzt S.A.B.E.R. Astronautin Captain Monica Rambeau. Dieses ungleiche Trio muss sich zusammenschließen und lernen, gemeinsam zu arbeiten, um als "The Marvels" das Universum zu retten.

Bereits am 06.10. erscheint außerdem "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc.

