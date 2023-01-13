News

Warner: "Rocky" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks jetzt vorbestellbar

Im Handel hat jetzt der Vorverkauf für die vier "Rocky" Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks begonnen:

Bei jpc.de ist auch bereits das Rocky-Boxset vorbestellbar:

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 23.03.2023 geplant.

Die Filme wurden in 4K inklusive HDR remastert und unterstützen neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. "Rocky IV" wird neben der Kinofassung auch als "Rocky vs Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut" inklusive Making of auf Ultra HD Blu-ray dabei sein. "Rocky V" und "Rocky Balboa" sind in dem Set nicht enthalten. Der englische Originalton wird als DTS HD MA 5.1-Mix präsentiert. Zum deutschen Ton liegen noch keine Informationen vor.

Der Kinostart von "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" ist derzeit für den 02.03.2023 geplant.

