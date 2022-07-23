News

Warner: Neue "Black Adam" & "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"-Trailer online

Warner hat zur Comic Con in San Diego neue Trailer von "Black Adam" und "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" veröffentlicht:

"Black Adam" mit "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson soll am 20.10.2022 und "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" am 21.12.2022 in den deutschen Kinos starten.

