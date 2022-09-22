News

Universal: Erster Trailer für M. Night Shyamalans "Knock at the Cabin" online

Universal hat den ersten Trailer für M. Night Shyamalans neuen Film "Knock at the Cabin" veröffentlicht:

Der Geisel-Thriller mit Dave Bautista soll am 16.02.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten.

Offizielle Synopsis (Englisch):

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

