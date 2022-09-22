News

"Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore 1997" erscheint als "Deluxe" CD/LP-Set

Warner veröffentlicht im November "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore 1997" als CD und Vinyl-Box-Sets. Die 4 CDs und 6 LPs der beiden "Deluxe"-Editionen enthalten den Live-Mitschnitt von sechs verschiedenen Konzerten aus San Francisco mit insgesamt 58 Songs sowie ein Booklet und verschiedene Fan-Artikel.

Parallel dazu erscheinen auch noch zwei gekürzte Editionen mit 2 CDs bzw. 3 LPs und einer Auswahl von insgesamt 33 Titeln.

Die "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore 1997" CD und LP-Sets sollen ab dem 25.11.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting Deluxe CD

CD 1: Pre-show (spoken interlude), Around and Around, Jammin’ Me, Runnin’ Down A Dream, Good Evening (spoken interlude), Lucille, Call Me The Breeze, Cabin Down Below, The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude), Time is On My Side, Listen To Her Heart, Waitin’ In School, Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude), Slaughter, On Tenth Avenue, Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude), The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen, I Won’t Back Down, You Are My Sunshine, Ain’t No Sunshine, It’s Good To Be King

CD 2: Rip It Up, You Don’t Know How It Feels, I’d Like To Love You Baby, Diddy Wah Diddy, We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude), Guitar Boogie Shuffle, I Want You Back Again, On The Street Intro (spoken interlude), On The Street, California, Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude), Little Maggie, Walls, Hip Hugger, Friend Of The Devil, Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude), Heartbreakers Beach Party, Angel Dream, The Wild One, Forever, Even The Losers, American Girl, You Really Got Me, Goldfinger

CD 3: Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude), It Won’t Be Wrong, You Ain’t Going Nowhere, Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man, Eight Miles High, Crazy Mama, Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude), Green Onions, High Heel Sneakers, John Lee Hooker, Ladies and Gentlemen (spoken interlude), Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again), Serves You Right To Suffer, Boogie Chillen, I Got A Woman

CD 4: Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude), Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, Honey Bee, County Farm, You Wreck Me, Shakin’ All Over, Free Fallin’, Mary Jane’s Last Dance, Bye Bye Johnny, (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, It’s All Over Now, Louie Louie, Gloria, Alright For Now Goodnight (spoken interlude)

Tracklisting CD

CD 1: Pre-show (spoken interlude), Jammin’ Me, Listen To Her Heart, Around and Around, Good Evening (spoken interlude), Lucille, Call Me The Breeze, Cabin Down Below, The Internet Whatever That Is (spoken interlude), Time Is On My Side, You Don’t Know How It Feels, I’d Like To Love You Baby, Ain’t No Sunshine, Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude), The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen, Bye Bye Johnny, Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude), Heartbreakers Beach Party, Angel Dream, The Wild One, Forever, American Girl, Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude), You Really Got Me, Runnin’ Down A Dream

CD 2: (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, It’s All Over Now, Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude), It Won’t Be Wrong, You Ain’t Going Nowhere, Eight Miles High, Honey Bee, John Lee Hooker Ladies and Gentlemen (spoken interlude), Boogie Chillen, Sorry I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude), Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, You Wreck Me, Shakin’ All Over, Free Fallin’, Mary Jane’s Last Dance, Louie Louie, Gloria, Alright For Now, Goodnight (spoken interlude)

