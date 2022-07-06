News

"Three Thousand Years of Longing" vom "Mad Max"-Regisseur zum Jahresende auf Blu-ray Disc

Leonine veröffentlicht "Three Thousand Years of Longing" zum Jahresende auf Blu-ray Disc.

Der Fantasy-Film von "Mad Max"-Regisseur George Miller mit Idris Elba und Tilda Swinton startet am 01.09.2022 in den deutschen Kinos und soll voraussichtlich am 09.12.2022 fürs Heimkino erscheinen.

Im Handel wird bereits die Blu-ray Disc gelistet und auch teilweise schon zur Vorbestellung angeboten. Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray ist bislang noch nicht zu finden.

bereits erhältlich:

