News
"Three Thousand Years of Longing" vom "Mad Max"-Regisseur zum Jahresende auf Blu-ray Disc
06.07.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Leonine veröffentlicht "Three Thousand Years of Longing" zum Jahresende auf Blu-ray Disc.
Der Fantasy-Film von "Mad Max"-Regisseur George Miller mit Idris Elba und Tilda Swinton startet am 01.09.2022 in den deutschen Kinos und soll voraussichtlich am 09.12.2022 fürs Heimkino erscheinen.
Im Handel wird bereits die Blu-ray Disc gelistet und auch teilweise schon zur Vorbestellung angeboten. Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray ist bislang noch nicht zu finden.
- Three Thousand Years of Longing [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Three Thousand Years of Longing [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Mad Max [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mad Max 2: Der Vollstrecker [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mad Max 3: Jenseits der Donnerkuppel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mad Max: Fury Road [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mad Max Anthology [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.