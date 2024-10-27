News

"The World of Hans Zimmer - Part II" erscheint auf CD und Vinyl-LP

Sony Music veröffentlicht "The World of Hans Zimmer - Part II: A New Dimension" auf CD und LP. Die Fortsetzung von "The World of Hans Zimmer: A Symphonic Celebration" aus dem Jahr 2019 präsentiert 17 Soundtrack-Highlights als Orchester-Suiten. Unter anderem sind Soundtrack-Ausschnitte von "Dune II", "The Prince of Egypt", "No Time To Die" und "The Rock" dabei.

"The World of Hans Zimmer - Part II" erscheint als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Box. Die Vinyl-Edition wird bei Amazon auch als exklusive "Three Coloured Vinyl"-Sonderedition angeboten.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 06.12.2024 geplant.

bereits erhältlich:

