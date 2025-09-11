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"The Who: Who Are You" erscheint als "Super Deluxe Editon" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD + Vinyl LP

"The Who" veröffentlichen ihr achtes Album "Who Are You" in einer neuen "Super Deluxe Edition". Das Box-Set enthält neben sieben CDs mit dem remasterten Album, Demos, unveröffentlichte Proben-Tracks und Live-Aufnahmen auch eine Blu-ray Disc inklusive neuem Dolby Atmos, DTS HD MA 5.1 und Stereo-Mixen von Steven Wilson. Mit dabei ist ein 100-seitiges Hardcover-Buch u.a. mit Cover-Notizen und einem Interview mit Roger Daltrey.

Parallel erscheint "Who's Next" auch als 2 CD-Deluxe-Edition, 4 LP Deluxe-Edition und einzeln als Schallplatte mit Half Speed-Mastering. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 31.10.2025 geplant.

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