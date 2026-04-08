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Dario Argentos "The Stendhal Syndrome" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
08.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "The Stendhal Syndrome" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Horror-Thriller von Dario Argento erscheint am 25.06.2026 mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton als Ultra HD Blu-ray im Mediabook. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. Making of-Featurettes und Trailer geplant.
- The Stendhal Syndrome - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Stendhal Syndrome - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
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