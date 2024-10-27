"The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP (Update)
Mercury veröffentlicht "The Rolling Stones: Welcome To Shepherd's Bush" als erste Live-Aufnahme der Rolling Stones mit Dolby Atmos auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Club-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1999 im Londoner Shepherd's Bush Empire erscheint am 06.12.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten sind mit Dolby Atmos, DTS HD MA und PCM Stereo-Ton ausgestattet.
Tracklisting
1. Shattered
2. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
3. Respectable
4. All Down The Line
5. Some Girls
6. Melody
7. I Got The Blues
8. Brand New Car
9. Moon Is Up
10. Saint Of Me
11. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)
12. Band Introductions
13. You Got The Silver
14. Before They Make Me Run
15. Route 66
16. You Got Me Rocking
17. Tumbling Dice
18. Brown Sugar
19. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Zeitgleich erscheint außerdem die limitierte "Hackney Diamonds First Anniversary Edition" als Doppel-LP mit Splatter-Optik.
