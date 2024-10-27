News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
27.10.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- The Frighteners - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Frighteners - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Thanksgiving - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Addams Family in verrückter Tradition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Farang - Schatten der Unterwelt - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Farang - Schatten der Unterwelt [Blu-ray]
- Rawhead Rex [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Megalomaniac - Der Schlächter von Mons [Blu-ray]
- The Crown - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
Musik:
- The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World - Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD]
- The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World [CD]
- The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World [LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Deadpool & Wolverine - Steelbook Deadpool [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool & Wolverine - Steelbook Wolverine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool 3 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Deadpool & Wolverine [Blu-ray]
- Deadpool 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Alien: Romulus - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alien: Romulus [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alien: Romulus [Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Robocop - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Joker: Folie à Deux [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux [Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice 2 Movie Collection - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Deluxe Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One [Blu-ray]
- Oppenheimer Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [Blu-ray]
- Terminator - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Limited Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
