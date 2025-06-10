News

"The Prosecutor" & "Flash Point" mit Donnie Yen erscheinen auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "The Prosecutor" (Ng poon) und "Flash Point" (Dou foh sin) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Beide Hong Kong Action-Filme mit Martial Arts-Star Donnie Yen, der bei "The Prosecutor" auch Regie führte, erscheinen am 28.08.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook. "The Prosecutor" wird parallel auch als einfache Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.

