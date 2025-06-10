News
"The Prosecutor" & "Flash Point" mit Donnie Yen erscheinen auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
11.06.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "The Prosecutor" (Ng poon) und "Flash Point" (Dou foh sin) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Beide Hong Kong Action-Filme mit Martial Arts-Star Donnie Yen, der bei "The Prosecutor" auch Regie führte, erscheinen am 28.08.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook. "The Prosecutor" wird parallel auch als einfache Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.
- The Prosecutor - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Prosecutor [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Flash Point - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Flash Point - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.