Erster "Obesssion"-Trailer zum neuen Blumhouse-Thriller online

12.03.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Blumhouse hat den ersten Trailer für "Obsession" veröffentlicht:

Der Horror-Thriller von Curry Barker über eine außer Kontrolle geratene Leidenschaft mit Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette und Cooper Tomlinson soll am 21.05.2026 in den deutschen Kinos starten.

