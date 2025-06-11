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"Deep Purple: Rapture of the Deep" erscheint als "20th Anniversary Remix" auf CD & Vinyl LP

Deep Purple veröffentlichen "Rapture of the Deep" als "20th Anniversary Remix". Das Album aus dem Jahr 2005 erscheint als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set, die neben dem neuen Remix auch das Remaster des Originalalbums enthalten. Neben den zwei zusätzlichen Songs 'Things I Never Said' und 'MTV' sind auf einer Bonus-Disc noch Studio-Jams und Probeaufnahmen aus dem Jahr 2005 dabei. Die Schallplatte erscheint auch als "Transparent Sky Blue"-Sonderedition.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 29.08.2025 geplant.

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