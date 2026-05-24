News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
24.05.2026 Karsten Serck
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- No other Choice - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- No other Choice [Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [Blu-ray]
- Fight Club - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fight Club [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- JSA - Joint Security Area - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Arlington Road - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Mothman-Prophezeiungen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Exorzist 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wolf Creek [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scarlet - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scarlet [Blu-ray]
- Fackham Hall [Blu-ray]
- Dust Bunny [Blu-ray]
- Cruising - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- American Monster - Mediabook B [Blu-ray]
- Der Couch Trip [Blu-ray]
bei jpc.de:
- Action Hunter Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Action Hunter Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Action Hunter Mediabook C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hard to Die Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hard to Die Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hard to Die Mediabook C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook [Blu-ray 3D/Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash [Blu-ray]
- Avatar 3 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shelter [Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [Blu-ray]
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- Michael - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg [Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.