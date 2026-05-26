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"Thin Lizzy" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
26.05.2026 Karsten Serck
Decca veröffentlicht "Thin Lizzy" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das gleichnamige Debüt-Album der irischen Rock-Band aus dem Jahr 1971 erscheint am 10.07.2026 inklusive bislang unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen und einem neuen Stereo-Mix von Richard Whittaker als "Deluxe Edition" mit drei CDs + Blu-ray Disc sowie alternativ als 4 LP-Set. Außerdem gibt es eine limitierte "Green Vinyl"-Sonderedition. "Thin Lizzy" wird auf der Blu-ray Disc mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix präsentiert.
- Thin Lizzy: Thin Lizzy [3 CD + Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Thin Lizzy: Thin Lizzy [4 LP] bei jpc.de
- Thin Lizzy: Thin Lizzy - Green Vinyl [2 LP] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Thin Lizzy: The Acoustic Sessions [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: The Acoustic Sessions [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: The Acoustic Sessions - Transparent Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Deluxe [3 CD + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Purple Vinyl [2 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Deluxe [4 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Deluxe [3 CD + Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Purple Vinyl [2 LP] bei jpc.de
- Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World Deluxe [4 LP] bei jpc.de
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