"The Old Woman with the Knife" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Splendid veröffentlicht "The Old Woman with the Knife" (Pagwa) im September auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der koreanische Action-Thriller über eine alternde Auftragskillerin mit den ersten Anzeichen von Demenz erscheint am 26.09.2025 fürs Heimkino. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit deutschem und koreanischem DTS HD 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Musikvideo und einer Berlinale-Trailer geplant.

