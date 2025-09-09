News

"The Last Of Us - Staffel 2" im Oktober auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Warner veröffentlicht die zweite Staffel von "The Last of Us" im Oktober auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die zweite Staffel der HBO-Serie erscheint am 02.10.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und einfache Blu-ray Disc.

Beide Blu-ray-Varianten sind mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix und deutschem Dolby Digital 5.1-Ton ausgestattet. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Als Bonus-Material sind neun Making of-Featurettes mit insgesamt rund zwei Stunden Laufzeit geplant.

