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"Tears For Fears: Songs From The Big Chair - 40th Anniversary Edition" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP

24.09.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Tears for Fears veröffentlichen "Songs From The Big Chair" am 14.11.2025 als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & LP. Die limitierten Sondereditionen erscheinen auf drei CDs und als "Red Transparent Vinyl"-Ausgabe mit zwei Schallplatten. Neben dem remasterten 1985er Originalalbum sind noch zahlreiche zusätzliche Aufnahmen, B-Seiten und Mix-Varianten von Hits wie "Shout" und "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" dabei.

Tracklisting

CD 1: Original Album & B-Sides

  • 1   Shout
  • 2   The Working Hour
  • 3   Everybody Wants To Rule The World
  • 4   Mothers Talk
  • 5   I Believe
  • 6   Broken
  • 7   Head Over Heels
  • 8   Listen
  • 9   The Big Chair
  • 10  Empire Building
  • 11  The Marauders
  • 12  Broken Revisited
  • 13  The Conflict
  • 14  The Working Hour (Piano Version)
  • 15  Pharoahs
  • 16  When In Love With A Blind Man
  • 17  Sea Song

CD 2: Edited Songs From The Big Chair

  • 1   The Way You Are
  • 2   Mothers Talk (Short Version)
  • 3   Shout (Alternative Version)
  • 4   Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Single Version)
  • 5   Head Over Heels (Dave Bascombe 7" N.Mix)
  • 6   I Believe (A Soulful Re- Recording)
  • 7   Everybody Wants To Run The World
  • 8   The Way You Are (Edit)
  • 9   Mothers Talk (U.S. Remix)
  • 10  Shout (U.S. Single Edit)
  • 11  Everybody Wants To Run The World (Running Version)
  • 12  Head Over Heels (Hughes 7" Edit)
  • 13  Mothers Talk (Video Version)
  • 14  Shout (7" Edit)
  • 15  Listen (Clean Intro)
  • 16  Rolan & Curt Interviewed

CD 3: Remixed Songs From The Big Chair

  • 1   The Way You Are (Extended)
  • 2   Mothers Talk (Long Version)
  • 3   Shout (UK Version / Extended Version)
  • 4   Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Extended Version)
  • 5   Broken / Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix)
  • 6   Mothers Talk (Beat Of The Drum Mix)
  • 7   Shout (Extended)
  • 8   Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Urban Mix)
  • 9   Mothers Talk (Alternate U.S. Remix)
  • 10  Shout (US Dub Version)
  • 11  Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Instrumental)
  • 12  Shout (Acapella)

LP 1

Seite A

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  1. Shout
  2. The Working Hour
  3. Everybody Wants To Rule The World
  4. Mothers Talk

Seite B

  1. I Believe
  2. Broken
  3. Head Over Heels
  4. Listen

LP 2

Seite A

  1. Shout (Alternative Mix)
  2. The Working Hour (Piano Version)
  3. Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Alternative Single Version)
  4. Mothers Talk (Early Mix)

Seite B

  1. I Believe (A Soulful Re- Recording)
  2. Broken (Demo)
  3. Head Over Heels (Hughes 7" Edit)
  4. Listen (Clean Intro)

bereits erhältlich:

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