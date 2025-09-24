"Tears For Fears: Songs From The Big Chair - 40th Anniversary Edition" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP
Tears for Fears veröffentlichen "Songs From The Big Chair" am 14.11.2025 als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & LP. Die limitierten Sondereditionen erscheinen auf drei CDs und als "Red Transparent Vinyl"-Ausgabe mit zwei Schallplatten. Neben dem remasterten 1985er Originalalbum sind noch zahlreiche zusätzliche Aufnahmen, B-Seiten und Mix-Varianten von Hits wie "Shout" und "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" dabei.
- Tears For Fears: Songs From The Big Chair 40th Anniversary [CD] bei jpc.de
- Tears For Fears: Songs From The Big Chair 40th Anniversary [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
CD 1: Original Album & B-Sides
- 1 Shout
- 2 The Working Hour
- 3 Everybody Wants To Rule The World
- 4 Mothers Talk
- 5 I Believe
- 6 Broken
- 7 Head Over Heels
- 8 Listen
- 9 The Big Chair
- 10 Empire Building
- 11 The Marauders
- 12 Broken Revisited
- 13 The Conflict
- 14 The Working Hour (Piano Version)
- 15 Pharoahs
- 16 When In Love With A Blind Man
- 17 Sea Song
CD 2: Edited Songs From The Big Chair
- 1 The Way You Are
- 2 Mothers Talk (Short Version)
- 3 Shout (Alternative Version)
- 4 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Single Version)
- 5 Head Over Heels (Dave Bascombe 7" N.Mix)
- 6 I Believe (A Soulful Re- Recording)
- 7 Everybody Wants To Run The World
- 8 The Way You Are (Edit)
- 9 Mothers Talk (U.S. Remix)
- 10 Shout (U.S. Single Edit)
- 11 Everybody Wants To Run The World (Running Version)
- 12 Head Over Heels (Hughes 7" Edit)
- 13 Mothers Talk (Video Version)
- 14 Shout (7" Edit)
- 15 Listen (Clean Intro)
- 16 Rolan & Curt Interviewed
CD 3: Remixed Songs From The Big Chair
- 1 The Way You Are (Extended)
- 2 Mothers Talk (Long Version)
- 3 Shout (UK Version / Extended Version)
- 4 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Extended Version)
- 5 Broken / Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix)
- 6 Mothers Talk (Beat Of The Drum Mix)
- 7 Shout (Extended)
- 8 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Urban Mix)
- 9 Mothers Talk (Alternate U.S. Remix)
- 10 Shout (US Dub Version)
- 11 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Instrumental)
- 12 Shout (Acapella)
LP 1
Seite A
- Shout
- The Working Hour
- Everybody Wants To Rule The World
- Mothers Talk
Seite B
- I Believe
- Broken
- Head Over Heels
- Listen
LP 2
Seite A
- Shout (Alternative Mix)
- The Working Hour (Piano Version)
- Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Alternative Single Version)
- Mothers Talk (Early Mix)
Seite B
- I Believe (A Soulful Re- Recording)
- Broken (Demo)
- Head Over Heels (Hughes 7" Edit)
- Listen (Clean Intro)
bereits erhältlich:
- Tears For Fears: Songs For A Nervous Planet + Bonus-Song [CD] bei jpc.de
- Tears For Fears: Songs For A Nervous Planet [CD] bei jpc.de
- Tears For Fears: Songs For A Nervous Planet [LP] bei jpc.de
- Tears For Fears: Songs For A Nervous Planet Cocoa Cream Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- Tears For Fears: Songs For A Nervous Planet [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tears For Fears: Songs For A Nervous Planet [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tears For Fears: Songs For A Nervous Planet Cream Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Tears For Fears - The Seeds of Love [Blu-ray + 4 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tears For Fears - The Seeds of Love [CD, Vinyl, MP3] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.