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"Tears For Fears: Songs From The Big Chair - 40th Anniversary Edition" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP

Tears for Fears veröffentlichen "Songs From The Big Chair" am 14.11.2025 als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & LP. Die limitierten Sondereditionen erscheinen auf drei CDs und als "Red Transparent Vinyl"-Ausgabe mit zwei Schallplatten. Neben dem remasterten 1985er Originalalbum sind noch zahlreiche zusätzliche Aufnahmen, B-Seiten und Mix-Varianten von Hits wie "Shout" und "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" dabei.

Tracklisting

CD 1: Original Album & B-Sides

1 Shout

2 The Working Hour

3 Everybody Wants To Rule The World

4 Mothers Talk

5 I Believe

6 Broken

7 Head Over Heels

8 Listen

9 The Big Chair

10 Empire Building

11 The Marauders

12 Broken Revisited

13 The Conflict

14 The Working Hour (Piano Version)

15 Pharoahs

16 When In Love With A Blind Man

17 Sea Song

CD 2: Edited Songs From The Big Chair

1 The Way You Are

2 Mothers Talk (Short Version)

3 Shout (Alternative Version)

4 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Single Version)

5 Head Over Heels (Dave Bascombe 7" N.Mix)

6 I Believe (A Soulful Re- Recording)

7 Everybody Wants To Run The World

8 The Way You Are (Edit)

9 Mothers Talk (U.S. Remix)

10 Shout (U.S. Single Edit)

11 Everybody Wants To Run The World (Running Version)

12 Head Over Heels (Hughes 7" Edit)

13 Mothers Talk (Video Version)

14 Shout (7" Edit)

15 Listen (Clean Intro)

16 Rolan & Curt Interviewed

CD 3: Remixed Songs From The Big Chair

1 The Way You Are (Extended)

2 Mothers Talk (Long Version)

3 Shout (UK Version / Extended Version)

4 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Extended Version)

5 Broken / Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix)

6 Mothers Talk (Beat Of The Drum Mix)

7 Shout (Extended)

8 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Urban Mix)

9 Mothers Talk (Alternate U.S. Remix)

10 Shout (US Dub Version)

11 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Instrumental)

12 Shout (Acapella)

LP 1

Seite A

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Shout The Working Hour Everybody Wants To Rule The World Mothers Talk

Seite B

I Believe Broken Head Over Heels Listen

LP 2

Seite A

Shout (Alternative Mix) The Working Hour (Piano Version) Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Alternative Single Version) Mothers Talk (Early Mix)

Seite B

I Believe (A Soulful Re- Recording) Broken (Demo) Head Over Heels (Hughes 7" Edit) Listen (Clean Intro)

bereits erhältlich:

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