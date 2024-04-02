News
"Team America: World Police" & "Rango" erscheinen auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
02.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Paramount veröffentlicht zwei weitere Filme auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Im Juni sollen Trey Parkers "Team America: World Police" (27.06.) und der Animationsfilm "Rango" (06.06.) erstmals auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen. Außerdem gibt es auch noch eine einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray von "The Crow" (06.06.) in Standard-Verpackung, der bereits im Mai als 4K-Steelbook erscheint.
