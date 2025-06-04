News

"Talking Heads: More Songs About Buildings And Food" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl-LP

Rhino veröffentlicht "Talking Heads: More Songs About Buildings And Food" als "Deluxe Edition" mit drei CDs und Blu-ray Disc in einem 60-seitigen Hardcover-Buch. Neben dem remasterten Original-Album sind in dem Set noch zusätzliche Songs, alternative Aufnahmen und ein Live-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1978 zu finden.

Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album mit Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und Hi Res Stereo-Mix sowie Live-Aufnahmen von zwei Konzerten. Neben dem Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set wird "More Songs About Buildings And Food" auch als Doppel-LP sowie als "Super Deluxe Edition" mit vier Schallplatten neu aufgelegt, die ebenfalls einen Teil der Demos und Live-Aufnahmen enthalten.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 25.07.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting Blu-ray/CD

CD 1: Original Album (2025 Remaster)

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel”

“With Our Love”

“The Good Thing”

“Warning Sign”

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls”

“Found A Job”

“Artists Only”

“I’m Not In Love”

“Stay Hungry”

“Take Me To The River”

“The Big Country”

CD 2: Rarities

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” (Alternate Version)

“With Our Love” (Alternate Version) *

“Found A Job” (Alternate Version) *

“The Good Thing” (Alternate Version) *

“Warning Sign” (Alternate Version)

“Electricity” (Instrumental)

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls” (Alternate Version) *

“I’m Not In Love” (Alternate Version)

“Artists Only” (Alternate Version)

“The Big Country” (Alternate Version)

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” (“Country Angel” Version)

CD 3: Live At Entermedia Theater, New York, NY (August 10, 1978)

“No Compassion” *

“Warning Sign” *

“The Book I Read” *

“Stay Hungry” *

“Artists Only” *

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls” *

“Uh-Oh, Loves Comes To Town” *

“With Our Love” *

“Love Goes To A Building On Fire” *

“Don’t Worry About The Government” *

“The Good Thing” *

“Electricity”*

“The Big Country” *

“New Feeling” *

“Pulled Up” *

“Psycho Killer” *

“Take Me To The River” *

“Found A Job” *

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” *

Blu-ray Disc

Audio: Hi-Res Stereo, 5.1 & Atmos Mix of original album (2025 Remaster)

Video: Concert Footage

Live at Entermedia Theater, 1978

“Uh-Oh, Loves Comes To Town” *

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls” *

“The Good Thing” *

“Take Me To The River” *

“Found A Job” *

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” *

Live At Sproul Plaza (Berkeley), 1978

“The Big Country” *

“Warning Sign” *

“The Book I Read” *

“Stay Hungry” *

“Artists Only” *

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls” *

“The Good Thing” *

“Uh-Oh, Loves Comes To Town” *

“Psycho Killer” *

“I’m Not In Love” *

“Pulled Up” *

* bislang unveröffentlicht

bereits erhältlich:

