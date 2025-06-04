"Talking Heads: More Songs About Buildings And Food" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl-LP
Rhino veröffentlicht "Talking Heads: More Songs About Buildings And Food" als "Deluxe Edition" mit drei CDs und Blu-ray Disc in einem 60-seitigen Hardcover-Buch. Neben dem remasterten Original-Album sind in dem Set noch zusätzliche Songs, alternative Aufnahmen und ein Live-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1978 zu finden.
Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album mit Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und Hi Res Stereo-Mix sowie Live-Aufnahmen von zwei Konzerten. Neben dem Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set wird "More Songs About Buildings And Food" auch als Doppel-LP sowie als "Super Deluxe Edition" mit vier Schallplatten neu aufgelegt, die ebenfalls einen Teil der Demos und Live-Aufnahmen enthalten.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 25.07.2025 geplant.
Tracklisting Blu-ray/CD
CD 1: Original Album (2025 Remaster)
“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel”
“With Our Love”
“The Good Thing”
“Warning Sign”
“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls”
“Found A Job”
“Artists Only”
“I’m Not In Love”
“Stay Hungry”
“Take Me To The River”
“The Big Country”
CD 2: Rarities
“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” (Alternate Version)
“With Our Love” (Alternate Version) *
“Found A Job” (Alternate Version) *
“The Good Thing” (Alternate Version) *
“Warning Sign” (Alternate Version)
“Electricity” (Instrumental)
“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls” (Alternate Version) *
“I’m Not In Love” (Alternate Version)
“Artists Only” (Alternate Version)
“The Big Country” (Alternate Version)
“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” (“Country Angel” Version)
CD 3: Live At Entermedia Theater, New York, NY (August 10, 1978)
“No Compassion” *
“Warning Sign” *
“The Book I Read” *
“Stay Hungry” *
“Artists Only” *
“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls” *
“Uh-Oh, Loves Comes To Town” *
“With Our Love” *
“Love Goes To A Building On Fire” *
“Don’t Worry About The Government” *
“The Good Thing” *
“Electricity”*
“The Big Country” *
“New Feeling” *
“Pulled Up” *
“Psycho Killer” *
“Take Me To The River” *
“Found A Job” *
“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” *
Blu-ray Disc
Audio: Hi-Res Stereo, 5.1 & Atmos Mix of original album (2025 Remaster)
Video: Concert Footage
Live at Entermedia Theater, 1978
“Uh-Oh, Loves Comes To Town” *
“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls” *
“The Good Thing” *
“Take Me To The River” *
“Found A Job” *
“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” *
Live At Sproul Plaza (Berkeley), 1978
“The Big Country” *
“Warning Sign” *
“The Book I Read” *
“Stay Hungry” *
“Artists Only” *
“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls” *
“The Good Thing” *
“Uh-Oh, Loves Comes To Town” *
“Psycho Killer” *
“I’m Not In Love” *
“Pulled Up” *
* bislang unveröffentlicht
