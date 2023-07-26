News

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" im September auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Sony veröffentlicht "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" voraussichtlich im September zum Kauf auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc & DVD. Das zweite animierte Spider-Man-Abenteuer mit Miles Morales läuft seit dem 01.06.2023 in den deutschen Kinos und wird laut aktuellen Handelsinformationen am 14.09.2023 fürs Heimkino erscheinen.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint als Steelbook sowie als einfache Version mit Standard-Verpackung. Im Unterschied zum ersten Teil "Spider-Man: A new Universe" wurde der Film nicht in 3D produziert so dass es auch keine Blu-ray 3D-Version geben wird.

bereits erhältlich:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 2,35:1

Ton:

Anzeige



Englisch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Deutsch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Italienisch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Türkisch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Bonus-Material:

Audiokommentar

Featurettes:

“Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie”

“Raising A Hero”

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”

“I’mma Do My Own Thing” - Interdimensional Destiny

“From Mumbattan to Neuva York: Designing the Dimensions”

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”

“Music-Featurette”

“Design-Featurette”

“Across the Comic-verse”

“Leading And Empowerung New Storytellers”

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.