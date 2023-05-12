News

Sony PlayStation VR2 jetzt auch bei Amazon erhältlich

12.05.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Sony verkauft die PlayStation VR2-Brille für die PlayStation 5 jetzt nicht mehr exklusiv über den eigenen Shop sondern auch über andere Händler. So ist die PlayStation VR2 jetzt u.a. bei Amazon.de für 599,99 EUR erhältlich. Das PS VR2-Headset wird zusammen mit einem PS VR2 Sense-Controller und einem Stereokopfhörer angeboten.

PlayStation 5-Angebote bei Amazon

Noch bis Ende Mai gibt es außerdem für Käufer eines Sony Bravia XR-Fernsehers eine Bundle-Promotion mit einer PlayStation 5 als Gratis-Beigabe:


