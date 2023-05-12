News
Sony PlayStation VR2 jetzt auch bei Amazon erhältlich
12.05.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Sony verkauft die PlayStation VR2-Brille für die PlayStation 5 jetzt nicht mehr exklusiv über den eigenen Shop sondern auch über andere Händler. So ist die PlayStation VR2 jetzt u.a. bei Amazon.de für 599,99 EUR erhältlich. Das PS VR2-Headset wird zusammen mit einem PS VR2 Sense-Controller und einem Stereokopfhörer angeboten.
PlayStation 5-Angebote bei Amazon
- Playstation 5 + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle 609,98 EUR
- DualSense Wireless-Controller PS5 + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle 129,98 EUR
- PlayStation 5 549,99 EUR
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 449,99 EUR
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – God of War Ragnarök Bundle 517,18 EUR
Noch bis Ende Mai gibt es außerdem für Käufer eines Sony Bravia XR-Fernsehers eine Bundle-Promotion mit einer PlayStation 5 als Gratis-Beigabe:
- Sony Bravia XR OLED TV-Reihe bei Amazon.de
- Sony Bravia XR Mini LED TV-Reihe bei Amazon.de
- Sony Bravia XR Full Array LED TV-Reihe bei Amazon.de
