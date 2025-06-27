"Simple Minds: Once Upon A Time" erscheint als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & Vinyl LP
Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen "Once Upon A Time" als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD und LP. Die Jubiläums-Edition des Albums aus dem Jahr 1985 erscheint mit zahlreichen zusätzlichen Versionen von Hits wie "Alive & Kicking" und "Don't You" als 5 CD-Set inklusive dem "Live In the City of Light"-Konzert und wird auch als einzelne Schallplatte in "Ruby Red Vinyl"-Optik angeboten.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 17.10.2025 geplant.
- Simple Minds: Once Upon A Time 40th Anniversary [CD] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Once Upon A Time 40th Anniversary [LP] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Once Upon A Time 40th Anniversary [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Once Upon A Time 40th Anniversary [LP] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting CD
CD 1: Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time
All The Things She Said
Ghost Dancing
Alive And Kicking
Oh Jungleland
I Wish You Were Here
Sanctify Yourself
Come A Long Way
CD 2: B-Sides / Mixes
Don't You (Forget About Me) - 7" Single
A Brass Band in African Chimes - 7" Single
Don't You (Forget About Me) - 12" Single
A Brass Band in African Chimes – - Extended Version
Alive And Kicking - Edit
Alive And Kicking - Instrumental
Up On the Catwalk - Live (Barrowlands, Ballroom, Glasgow: 5th January 1985
Alive And Kicking - 7" Remix / Edit
Alive And Kicking - 12" Remix
Alive And Kicking - Kevorkian 12" Remix
Sanctify Yourself - Edit
Sanctify Yourself - Instrumental
Sanctify Yourself - Alternative Edit
CD 3: B-Sides / Extended Mixes
Street Hassle - Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985
Love Song -Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985
Sanctify Yourself - Extended Mix
Sanctify Yourself - Dub Version
All The Things She Said - Edit
Promised You a Miracle - US Remix
All The Things She Said - Extended Version
Don't You (Forget About Me) – Live- Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985
Ghost Dancing - 12" Remix
Ghost Dancing - Instrumental
Oh Jungleland - 12" Remix
Oh Jungleland - Instrumental
CD 4: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986
Ghost Dancing
Big Sleep
Waterfront
Promised You a Miracle
Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)
Oh Jungleland
Alive And Kicking
CD 5: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986
Don't You (Forget About Me)
Once Upon a Time
Book Of Brilliant Things
East At Easter
Sanctify Yourself
Love Song / Sun City / Dance to The Music
New Gold Dream
bereits erhältlich:
- Simple Minds: Live in the City of Diamonds [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Live in the City of Diamonds [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Live in the City of Diamonds [CD] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Live in the City of Diamonds [LP] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Live in the City of Diamonds - Clear Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain - Blue Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain [CD] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain - Blue Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey [CD] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey [LP] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert [DVD/CD] bei Amazon.de
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