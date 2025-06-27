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"Simple Minds: Once Upon A Time" erscheint als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & Vinyl LP

Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen "Once Upon A Time" als "40th Anniversary Edition" auf CD und LP. Die Jubiläums-Edition des Albums aus dem Jahr 1985 erscheint mit zahlreichen zusätzlichen Versionen von Hits wie "Alive & Kicking" und "Don't You" als 5 CD-Set inklusive dem "Live In the City of Light"-Konzert und wird auch als einzelne Schallplatte in "Ruby Red Vinyl"-Optik angeboten.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 17.10.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting CD

CD 1: Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time

All The Things She Said

Ghost Dancing

Alive And Kicking

Oh Jungleland

I Wish You Were Here

Sanctify Yourself

Come A Long Way

CD 2: B-Sides / Mixes

Don't You (Forget About Me) - 7" Single

A Brass Band in African Chimes - 7" Single

Don't You (Forget About Me) - 12" Single

A Brass Band in African Chimes – - Extended Version

Alive And Kicking - Edit

Alive And Kicking - Instrumental

Up On the Catwalk - Live (Barrowlands, Ballroom, Glasgow: 5th January 1985

Alive And Kicking - 7" Remix / Edit

Alive And Kicking - 12" Remix

Alive And Kicking - Kevorkian 12" Remix

Sanctify Yourself - Edit

Sanctify Yourself - Instrumental

Sanctify Yourself - Alternative Edit

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CD 3: B-Sides / Extended Mixes

Street Hassle - Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Love Song -Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Sanctify Yourself - Extended Mix

Sanctify Yourself - Dub Version

All The Things She Said - Edit

Promised You a Miracle - US Remix

All The Things She Said - Extended Version

Don't You (Forget About Me) – Live- Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Ghost Dancing - 12" Remix

Ghost Dancing - Instrumental

Oh Jungleland - 12" Remix

Oh Jungleland - Instrumental

CD 4: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986

Ghost Dancing

Big Sleep

Waterfront

Promised You a Miracle

Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)

Oh Jungleland

Alive And Kicking

CD 5: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986

Don't You (Forget About Me)

Once Upon a Time

Book Of Brilliant Things

East At Easter

Sanctify Yourself

Love Song / Sun City / Dance to The Music

New Gold Dream

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bereits erhältlich:

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