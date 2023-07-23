News

"Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP

Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen im Oktober "New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey" auf CD & LP. Zum 40. Jubiläum des Albums aus dem Jahr 1982 wurde "New Gold Dream" 2022 von der Band in der Glasgower Paisley Abbey noch einmal live eingespielt. Die Vinyl-Edition wird mit "Red & Black Marbled Vinyl"-Optik präsentiert.

"Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey" wird ab dem 27.10.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting:

01 – Someone Somewhere In Summertime (Live From Paisley Abbey)

02 – Colours Fly And Catherine Wheel (Live From Paisley Abbey)

03 – Promised You A Miracle (Live From Paisley Abbey)

04 – Big Sleep (Live From Paisley Abbey)

05 – Somebody Up There Likes You (Live From Paisley Abbey)

06 – New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) (Live From Paisley Abbey)

07 – Glittering Prize (Live From Paisley Abbey)

08 – Hunter And The Hunted (Live From Paisley Abbey)

09 – King Is White And In The Crowd (Live From Paisley Abbey)

