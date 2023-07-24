News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
24.07.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: The Way of Water - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of Us - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Aufbruch nach Pandora [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Top Gun Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 10 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Neuheiten der Woche
- The Whale - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Whale [Blu-ray]
- Hunt - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hunt [Blu-ray]
- The Assassin - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Assassin [Blu-ray]
- Broker - Familie gesucht - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Broker - Familie gesucht [Blu-ray]
- Sisu [Blu-ray]
Top-Vorbestellungen
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [Blu-ray]
- Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- The Flash [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Flash [Blu-ray]
- The Flash - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Flash - Funko Pop Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gesprengte Ketten - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- High Tension Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- High Tension Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 10 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 10 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 10 [Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 10 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 11 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 11 [Blu-ray]
- Beau Is Afraid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beau Is Afraid - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beau Is Afraid [Blu-ray]
- Renfield [Blu-ray]
- Infinty Pool [Blu-ray]
- Manta Manta - Zwoter Teil [Blu-ray]
- Manta Manta - Zwoter Teil - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Falling Down Mediabook B [Blu-ray]
- Ich glaub mich tritt ein Pferd Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.