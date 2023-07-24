News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

24.07.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Avatar: The Way of Water - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. The Last of Us - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Avatar: Aufbruch nach Pandora [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Top Gun Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Fast & Furious 10 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

