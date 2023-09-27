News

"Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc & CD-Set

Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen im Dezember "Acoustic in Concert" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Dabei handelt es sich um den Mitschnitt eines Konzerts aus der BBC Radio 2-Reihe “In Concert”. Das Promo-Event zur Veröffentlichung des "Acoustic"-Albums aus dem Jahr 2016 wurde bereits einzeln auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD und CD veröffentlicht und soll ab dem 01.12.2023 auch als Blu-ray Disc & CD-Set erhältlich sein.

Bereits am 27.10.2023 erscheint außerdem "Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey" auf CD & LP.

bereits erhältlich:

Tracklisting "Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert"

New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

See The Lights

Glittering Prize

Stand By Love

Waterfront

Andy Warhol

Chelsea Girl

Someone Somewhere In Summertime

Dancing Barefoot

Speed Your Love To Me

Promised You A Miracle

Don’t You (Forget About Me)

Sanctify Yourself

Long Black Train

Alive And Kicking

Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)

