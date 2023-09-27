"Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc & CD-Set
Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen im Dezember "Acoustic in Concert" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Dabei handelt es sich um den Mitschnitt eines Konzerts aus der BBC Radio 2-Reihe “In Concert”. Das Promo-Event zur Veröffentlichung des "Acoustic"-Albums aus dem Jahr 2016 wurde bereits einzeln auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD und CD veröffentlicht und soll ab dem 01.12.2023 auch als Blu-ray Disc & CD-Set erhältlich sein.
Bereits am 27.10.2023 erscheint außerdem "Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey" auf CD & LP.
bereits erhältlich:
Tracklisting "Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert"
New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
See The Lights
Glittering Prize
Stand By Love
Waterfront
Andy Warhol
Chelsea Girl
Someone Somewhere In Summertime
Dancing Barefoot
Speed Your Love To Me
Promised You A Miracle
Don’t You (Forget About Me)
Sanctify Yourself
Long Black Train
Alive And Kicking
Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)
